RBI Chief Named 'Governor Of The Year' At London's Central Banking Awards

Shaktikanta Das has vast experience in various areas of governance during his 40-year career.

Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das received the 'Governor of the Year' award at London's Central Banking Awards 2023.

The Central Banking Awards 2023 awards winners were announced in late March this year. Two top prizes went to the National Bank of Ukraine -- the 2023 Central Bank of the Year, and the Reserve Bank of India's Shaktikanta Das -- Governor of the Year.

He has been recognised for his role during Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the subsequent fight against inflation. India is top among countries whose inflation is under control and the growth prospects bright.

RBI Governor is currently in London. On Tuesday, he participated in and addressed the opening plenary session of Summer Meetings organised by Central Banking, London, UK.

"The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase," Central Banking said in March.

Shaktikanta Das (a retired IAS officer), former Secretary, of the Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018. Prior to becoming RBI head, he was acting as a Member, of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India.

Shaktikanta Das has vast experience in various areas of governance during his 40-year career. Das has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, and Infrastructure.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as eight Union Budgets. He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, among others.

Shaktikanta Das is a postgraduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)