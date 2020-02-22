Terrorists, Corrupt Have No Right To Privacy: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 - 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, the minister said populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.

Terrorists, Corrupt Have No Right To Privacy: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020

New Delhi:

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today that terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 - 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, the minister said populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.

Mr Prasad said governance must be left to the elected representatives and delivering judgements should be left to the judges.
 

Comments
Ravi Shankar PrasadInternational Judicial Conference 2020Right to Privacy

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News