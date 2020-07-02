'If We Lost 20 Jawans, Toll Double On Chinese Side': Minister RS Prasad

If anyone casts an "evil eye", India can give a fitting reply, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

If anyone casts an "evil eye", India can give a fitting reply, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today on the China crisis, commenting that if 20 jawans lost their lives in the June 15 brawl in the Galwan river Valley in Ladakh, "the toll is double on the Chinese side".

China has never given any official casualty figure after the worst border clash between the two countries since 1967, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

The Chinese have officially acknowledged only the death of one commanding officer, though Indian army sources have said at least 45 of their soldiers were killed or injured.

"Now you can hear about only two Cs' - Coronavirus and China. We believe in peace and solve problems through discussion, but if somebody casts an evil eye on India, we will give a befitting reply...if our 20 jawans have sacrificed their lives, then the toll is double on the Chinese side," Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He was addressing a virtual rally for people in Bengal, where elections are due next year.

"You all must have noticed that they have not come out with any figure," the Information Technology Minister said, referring to India's response after recent terror attacks.

He referred to the surgical strikes across the Line of Control after the Uri terror attack and the air strike deep inside Pakistan after 40 soldiers were killed in Pulwama last year.

"When our PM is saying that the sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain, it has a meaning. Our government has the will to deliver," said the minister.

He remarked that by blocking 59 Chinese apps, India had carried out a "digital strike" to protect the data of countrymen.