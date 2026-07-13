CBI Files Report, Rules Out Criminal Negligence By Officials In 2024 Coaching Centre Deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report before a Delhi court, saying it found no evidence of criminal negligence on the part of senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded during heavy rain in 2024.

The case relates to the July 27, 2024 tragedy, when heavy rainfall led to sudden flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. Three UPSC aspirants died after getting trapped in the waterlogged basement, triggering widespread outrage over civic infrastructure and safety violations.

Following the incident, the Delhi High Court transferred the investigation from Delhi Police to the CBI.

The supplementary report follows earlier CBI chargesheets in the case, which had already arraigned Rau's IAS Study Circle partner Abhishek Gupta, several institute officials and certain public servants, including Junior Engineer Arnav Kumar Dutta and Delhi Fire Service officials, in connection with the tragedy.

The Delhi court will now examine the closure report at the next hearing and decide whether to accept it or direct further proceedings.

What CBI Said?

In its report, the agency said its investigation found no evidence to establish criminal negligence or liability on the part of senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

According to the CBI, the material collected during the probe did not show that any senior officer had committed a lapse in the discharge of official duties that directly led to the incident.

The agency informed the court that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute senior MCD officials in the case.

However, the CBI clarified that chargesheets have already been filed against those officials and other accused whose roles emerged during the earlier stage of the investigation. It also said departmental action has been initiated against certain MCD officials.