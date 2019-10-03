Ratul Puri's Judicial Custody In Bank Fraud Case Extended Till October 17

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Ratul Puri on August 20. (File)

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, till October 17 in a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mr Puri on August 20.

The court had on September 3 sent him to judicial custody in the case after his 14-day custodial interrogation ended.

Mr Puri is also in the judicial custody in another money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

In the chopper scam the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Mr Puri's anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was "required for an effective investigation".

He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency in the chopper scam.

The latest PMLA case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The bank had claimed that the company and its directors forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

The CBI had filed case against the Puri family, individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma, for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Ratul Puri was named in this case in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

