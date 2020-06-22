Top Court To Hear Pleas Seeking Recall Of 'No Rath Yatra This Year' Order

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions seeking to recall its order putting on hold the annual Lord Jagannath rath yatra this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre and the Odisha government told the top court today that they support the holding of the Puri rath yatra with certain restrictions.

"Lord Jagannath will not forgive us if we allowed the rath yatra," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said last Thursday while hearing a petition seeking to defer the rath yatra in Puri which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

"Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the pandemic," the Supreme Court had said, referring to the advice by health professionals to maintain social distancing as the highly infectious coronavirus can spread via respiratory droplets and surface contact. The risk increases manifold in a crowded environment.

The Supreme Court will hear the case later today.