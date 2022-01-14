'Very Polite Rockstar': Ratan Tata Meets Guns N' Roses Guitarist Slash In California

Ratan Tata met Slash at a Jaguar outlet in California

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has shared a photo today with the lead guitarist of the American hard rock band Guns N' Roses, Slash. Mr Tata said he met the “very polite rockstar” during one his visits to the retail outlet of Jaguar in California.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons said Slash was at the outlet to take the delivery of his new Jaguar XKR, one of the boldest offerings by the company. The XKR is a two-door sports car that is offered as a convertible or a coupe.

Both of them appeared relaxed and smiled in the photograph. Slash wore his trademark top hat and glasses. In fact, he has been rarely seen without the iconic hat while performing on stage in the past three decades. The artist, whose real name is Saul Hudson, achieved worldwide success in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N' Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash. Clicked by Brian Allan,” said Mr Tata.

Within a couple of hours of sharing the photo, Mr Tata's post was liked over 24,000 times and retweeted more than 1,500 times.

Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury vehicle company, from Ford for $2.30 billion in 2008. At the time, Jaguar was struggling to stay afloat as the financial recession had hit the US economy and there was little demand for luxury cars. Also, the retro designs of Jaguar Land Rover were being challenged by new and efficient diesel engines. Since then, the Jaguar brand has come a long way and – as is evident – it has got the American rockstar Slash interested too.