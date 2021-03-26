'Validation Of Values': Ratan Tata On Supreme Court Win Against Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons Vs Cyrus Mistry: Ratan Tata tweeted shortly after the Supreme Court Verdict.

Industrialist Ratan Tata today said he was "grateful" for the Supreme Court judgement that upholds the Tata Group's decision to remove Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as the chairman after a dramatic ouster in 2016.

In a verdict that sets aside the company law tribunal order that had reinstated Mr Mistry, the Supreme Court said the group's decision to remove him was right.

"I appreciate and I am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court today. It's not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding priciple of the group," the 83-year-old ex-chairman of Tata Group wrote on Twitter.

"It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary," he furher added.

Today's decision puts an end to one of the most high-profile boardroom battles in the recent years.