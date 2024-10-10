'His Contribution To Charity Is Invaluable' President On Ratan Tata's Death

Ratan Tata Dies: He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences on Thursday to the family of businessman Ratan Tata.

Mr Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Paying her tributes to the business titan in a post on X, President Murmu said, "In the sad demise of Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics."

President Murmu highlighted Tata's contributions to philanthropy and charity calling them as "invaluable."

In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence.

"He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable," she said.

"I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe," the post added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata and said he was "extremely pained" by his passing away.

"Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.

He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Mr Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

