Citizens Responsible For Country, Can't Blame Britishers: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur:

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing an event on Thursday, said Dr BR Ambedkar too had underlined that only the citizens of the country will be responsible for whatever happens to it and that Britishers can no longer be blamed.

"In two speeches delivered by Dr Ambedkar while presenting the Constitution, he had underlined that we can no longer blame Britishers for whatever happens to our country. We will be responsible for whatever happens to the country. We will now have to be careful and tread cautiously," said the RSS chief.

Dr Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian Constitution and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian decoration, posthumously in the year 1990.

