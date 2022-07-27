Rare 'EMM Negative' Blood Group Detected In India: All You Need To Know

The EMM negative blood group was identified during a blood test. (Representative Photo)

Doctors in Gujarat have identified a rare blood group in a 65-year-old man who needed blood ahead of the heart surgery. The man was could not find blood matching his blood group, which led the doctors to carry out some tests on his samples. They were surprised when the results showed that the man is carrying the 'EMM negative' blood group - the ninth such case across the globe. The discovery was made last year when the man from Rajkot came to a hospital for surgery.

In general, there are four types of blood groups which are popular - A, B, O and AB. The presence of rare 'EMM negative' blood group in the man was confirmed earlier this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the EMM blood group: