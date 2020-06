A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two wall.

A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector on Frida.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, "Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector's residential office in Mayurbhanj district."

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.