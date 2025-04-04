Rapist, Extortionist Among 3 Fugitives Brought Back From UAE By CBI

A minor girl's rapist from Kerala and an extortionist from Rajasthan are among three fugitives brought back from the UAE by the CBI to pave the way for their trial in the country, an official said on Friday

The CBI has managed to bring back the three - Suhail Basheer, Tofik Najir Khan and Aaditya Jain - through Interpol channels, he said.

The three fugitives are wanted subjects of Indian law enforcement authorities. Basheer is facing rape charges in a case registered by Kerala Police, Najir was being chased by the Gujarat Police in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case and Jain was wanted in Rajasthan in an extortion bid case, the official said.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi and Kerala Police, brought back the Red Notice subject Basheer on April 2.

"The escort team of Kerala Police returned with the fugitive criminal from UAE and landed at the Cochin International Airport. The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by the CBI through Interpol," said a CBI statement.

Basheer is wanted by Kerala Police in a case registered at Muvattupuzha Police Station, Ernakulam Rural District, Kerala on the allegations of rape of a minor girl in 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was on the run since registration of the case against him. CBI got the Red Notice published through Interpol in this case on December 2, 2024 on the request of Kerala Police.

Najir Khan also landed at Cochin in a flight from the UAE and was handed over to a Gujarat Police Team. The CBI got a Red Notice issued against Najir Khan on February 25, 2025 on the request of Gujarat Police.

Jain was wanted by Rajasthan Police in multiple criminal cases, including a case registered at Kuchaman City Police Station, Didwana District on the allegations of making extortion calls to wealthy businessmen.

The CBI got the Red Notice published against Jain through Interpol on February 18, 2025 on the request of Rajasthan Police.

More than 100 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through the CBI's coordination via Interpol channels, said an official.

