Rapid Action Force Deployed After Violence In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway remained disrupted due to the protests. (Representational)

Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in violence-hit Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation.

Violence erupted in the region on Thursday when the candidates of teachers recruitment examination-2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates.

A man was shot dead Saturday night during the protest and two others were injured, while a group of protestors torched a pickup van at around 3 am on Sunday.

The state government had sent DG (crime) M L Lather, Additional DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Dinesh M N and Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava to Dungarpur Saturday night after the situation worsened.

A meeting was held on Sunday in Kherwara gram panchayat where community leaders, delegation of the agitators, local public representatives, and senior police and district administration officials held discussions over the issue.

After the meeting, the leaders took out a march on the highway.

"We have appealed to the protesters to stop the violence and restore peace. There was general consensus on this in the meeting. All public representatives of the area were present in the meeting," Tribal Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya told reporters.

He said the other meeting held Saturday night could not fetch much results as it was held late, so another round of discussions was held on Sunday.

The meeting on Saturday night was held at the residence of former Udaipur MP Raghuveer Meena in Udaipur district, nearly 60 km from the place of agitation.

Meena said the latest meeting was held in a positive manner and now the public representatives along with the government officials were going to the agitation site so that the situation can be improved further and peace could be restored.

In Jaipur, DGP Bhupendra Singh on Sunday reviewed the situation and took feedback from senior officials.

"Two companies of Rapid Action Force were deployed in the area today. Three senior police officers were sent to Dungarpur Saturday night and the situation at present is peaceful," he told PTI.

He said the officers have also been instructed to deal with 'anti-social'' elements involved in the violence in order to restore the law and order situation.

An official of Dungarpur police control room said a pickup van was torched in Ransagar area at around 3 am on Sunday.

There were also reports of protesters entering residential areas.

The protestors have so far torched over 25 vehicles, ransacked several shops, hotels and a petrol pump, a police official said.

A man was killed in firing during the violent protests on Saturday. However, police said it was not confirmed whether the man was killed in police firing or was hit by one of the bullets fired by the protesters.

