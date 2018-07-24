Rape Cases 'A Blot' On Country, Must Be Heard On Priority: Former Judge

The rising number of rape cases have marked massive outrage in the country.

Former Supreme Court judge PP Naolekar said today rising instances of rape were a "blot on the country" and suggested that higher courts clear such cases on a priority basis.

PP Naolekar, however, disagreed with the view expressed in certain quarters that every convicted rapist should be hanged.

"The Supreme Court and High Courts should get hearing of rape cases quickened for fast delivery of justice as rape cases have become a blot on the country," the former Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta told PTI.

He said appeals in the HCs and the Supreme Court against the lower court judgements in rape cases should be listed on a priority basis to ensure fast delivery of justice.

On demand for hanging rapists raised in certain quarters after street protests over rising cases of sexual assaults, he said it was not proper to sentence every rape convict to death.

"The death sentence is awarded inthe rarest of rare cases', according to Indian law. But it was up to the courts to decide punishment and its quantum on the basis of evidence and after going through the material on record," he added.

Asked about the growing demand for banning pornography to check the spurt in rape cases, the former MP High Court judge said in the wake of right to privacy and influence of Internet, it had become all the more important to ponder over ways to curb this trend.

He said efforts should be made to ensure pornographic material is not accessible to minors.

Terming rape as a social problem, the former SC judge said the heinous crime can't be checked with law alone and maintained the society should also raise its voice against the menace.

"It is being noticed that the society is united in protesting rape cases," he added.

The gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh last month had sparked massive outrage.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, seeking fast- tracking of rape cases by higher courts.



