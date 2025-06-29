'Got To Know About Rape Through Media': Kolkata College Vice Principal To NDTV

The Vice Principal of a law college in Kolkata, where the alleged gang-rape took place on June 25, has said the administration got to know about the incident through the media. Speaking to NDTV, Nayana Chatterjee of the South Calcutta Law College, said the police initially did not disclose the incident to her or her staff, saying they were on official duty.

She said the police sought her permission to enter the premises on Thursday, a day after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two senior students and an alumnus of the institute in the guard's room.

They told her their visit was "confidential" and asked her not to inform the security guard. She also said the police sealed the two rooms on the ground floor on Thursday.

The vice principal said the victim or any other student didn't approach the college administration after the incident.

"No guard, no staff or any student called me or mailed me," Ms Chatterjee said.

She said she got to know about the "disaster" through the media on Friday.

Monojit Mishra Was Hired As Temporary Faculty

Ms Chatterjee said the main accused in the rape case, Monojit Mishra, was a former student and was hired as a temporary faculty member a few months ago.

She said he was hired as they had a "very poor number" of permanent staff.

He was being paid Rs 500 a day, she said.

Asked if Mishra, who once held a position in the student union of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, would assert his political link during student events in the college, Ms Chatterjee said he wanted to show that "he is something".

"But it was not clear to us because he was just temporary staff," she said.

She also said the security guard wouldn't do his duty properly.

"Every day he used to leave by 1:30 pm because he is a patient with high blood sugar," she said.

Kolkata Student's Rape Complaint

The victim in her police complaint has said that two men watched as a third raped her in a guardroom - after having bullied the guard into leaving - at the South Calcutta Law College on the night of June 25.

The woman said three men - whom she only identified with the initials 'J', 'M', and 'P' - cornered her at 7.30 pm after a meeting of the ruling Trinamool Congress' student wing. She said 'M' and 'P' locked her in a room with 'J', who tried to rape her.

"I fought back... I cried and asked him to let me go... I even touched his feet, but he didn't let me go..." she told the cops. "He tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I kept pushing him back. I asked him to let me go. 'I can't do this, I have a boyfriend and I love him', I said."

The main gate, she said, had been locked, and the "guard was helpless and did not help".

She said she was then bundled into the guard's room (the guard was thrown out) where "'J' undressed me and started raping me. When I fought, he blackmailed me..."

At 10.50 pm, she said in her complaint, the men released her, warning her again about informing the authorities.

Four people, including Mishra and a security guard, have so far been arrested in the case.