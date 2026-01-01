Rape Case Filed Against Matrimonial Fraud Accused In Gujarat

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has registered a second case against Karim Rafik Sipai, a resident of Mehsana's Kadi, who was recently arrested for operating a massive matrimonial fraud ring.

Sipai allegedly used the fictitious Hindu name, Aditya Patel, to target and exploit vulnerable Hindu women. He primarily targeted widows and divorcees across various online matchmaking platforms.

The latest criminal complaint was filed after another victim stepped forward, accusing the suspect of rape under the false pretext of marriage, followed by blackmail and extortion attempts.

The second case against Karim includes serious legal provisions for rape, creation of forged or counterfeit documents and extortion.

To ensure the protection and privacy of the victim's identity, the police have officially classified this specific case file as sensitive. This categorisation restricts general access to the official case documentation while the multi-layered investigation continues.

Also read: Gujarat Man Who Conned Women Through Fake Matrimonial Profiles Arrested

Investigations by the crime branch revealed that the accused utilised a highly sophisticated modus operandi to deceive his victims. Sipai created authentic-looking profiles backed by forged official documents, including counterfeit identification cards, PAN cards, passports and fake GST registration certificates.

According to police officials, a digital forensic examination conducted on the suspect's seized laptop and mobile phone uncovered personal records, along with thousands of objectionable photographs and videos, belonging to more than one hundred women.

The accused was produced in the court and remanded to police custody.

According to police sources, more victims are likely to come forward and file a complaint against the accused.