Gujarat Man Who Conned Women Through Fake Matrimonial Profiles Arrested

An impersonator accused of running a targeted defrauding operation across multiple online matrimonial platforms was arrested in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Karim Rafikbhai Sipai, a resident of Gujarat's Mehsana district, was arrested following a deep digital investigation into his activities.

According to senior crime branch officials, the accused systematically created fraudulent profiles on popular matrimonial websites, utilising the pseudo-name Aditya Patel to falsely portray himself as an affluent member of the Hindu community.

The modus operandi employed by the accused relied heavily on deep emotional exploitation and psychological manipulation to trap vulnerable targets. Police investigators noted that Sipai specifically targeted widows and divorced women who were actively seeking a life partner to overcome isolation. To quickly build emotional intimacy and lower his victims' guard, he falsely claimed to be a childless widower living a lonely life. This carefully crafted narrative allowed him to establish rapid emotional confidence and position himself as an ideal, empathetic match.

To substantiate his fabricated background and eliminate any initial scepticism, Sipai shared forged digital copies of various government identification documents with his targets, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, and even a death certificate of a fake late wife named Mittal. The suspect easily overcame routine background checks attempted by the victims during the early stages of their interaction.

Once absolute trust was established under the pretext of an impending marriage, the accused began executing financial and material extortion. Using a variety of deceptive prequels, including temporary business crises and urgent personal needs, he successfully extracted significant cash amounts and physical assets, including a two-wheeler, from his targets. The entire operation began to unravel during a routine phone call when a caller identification system displayed a name completely different from his claimed identity, prompting the victim to look deeper into his background.

Subsequent private verification of his stated residential address in Gandhinagar revealed that the property was entirely fictitious and no person resided there. With the assistance of the Bajrang Dal, the victim confirmed that the individual operating the profile was not a Hindu businessman but a man named Karim Sipai. Following the formal registration of a FIR, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch intervened immediately, tracking down and arresting the suspect before he could flee.

Simultaneously, representatives from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held a comprehensive press briefing at their Usmanpura office to highlight broader allegations surrounding the case. Bajrang Dal regional joint coordinator Jwalit Mehta and VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput claimed that this incident represents a wider pattern of matrimonial deception. They asserted that the accused had created multiple fake profiles across matrimonial platforms, falsely claiming to be a wealthy industrialist owning plastic manufacturing and construction businesses.

The right-wing organisation presented further details alleging that despite portraying himself as a lonely, childless widower, Sipai is actually a married man with a 20-year-old son. VHP claimed that thousands of objectionable photographs and videos of various women were stored on Sipai's mobile phone.

During the joint press conference, the primary complainant shared her personal account, saying that she had been in continuous contact with the accused for approximately five to six months. She revealed that she had already transferred Rs 70,000 to him s before the caller identification application raised suspicions. Realising she was the victim of a calculated fraud, she approached the VHP to help verify his credentials and orchestrate a meeting where his identity could be confirmed before handing him over to the police.

In the wake of this high-profile arrest, authorities are urging citizens to independently verify the background, permanent residential addresses, and physical credentials of prospective matches before making any financial or emotional commitments. Intensive interrogation of Sipai continues as police look to determine the full scale of the network and identify any additional victims.