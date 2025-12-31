Rape-Accused Ex-Cop Dressed As Woman To Evade Cops. How He Was Caught

A suspended constable who allegedly raped a minor in Dholpur, Rajasthan, has been arrested in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Police reported that the accused was wearing a burqa and lipstick to pose as a woman at the time of his arrest.

The accused, Rambharose alias Rajendra Sisodia, allegedly raped a 16-year-old on December 15. According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, Sisodia lured the teenager and her brother to his house with the promise of a job. He then sent the brother to the market and assaulted the girl. When the victim screamed, neighbours rushed to the scene; however, despite a large public protest, the accused managed to flee.

To evade capture, Sisodia repeatedly changed his disguise. While police traced his location to Agra, Lucknow, and Gwalior, he managed to stay one step ahead.

"The criminal was changing his appearance constantly," SP Sangwan said, noting that the accused would alternate between wearing tracksuits or jackets to pose as a VIP or high-ranking police officer.

Following an extensive manhunt, he was finally arrested in Vrindavan. The accused had previously been dismissed from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) due to a prior Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and faces multiple other allegations of harassment against women.