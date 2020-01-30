Rape-Accused BSP MP Allowed Parole For Oath-Taking By Supreme Court

Atul Rai contested last year's national election from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh.

An MP of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), jailed over allegations of rape, has been allowed by the Supreme Court to take oath as a parliamentarian while on parole. Atul Rai has been in jail since he surrendered in June last year.

The Allahabad High Court had granted him two-day parole for his oath in parliament after his lawyer pleaded that he had not been sworn in since his election. The same court had rejected his bail earlier.

The court had ordered Atul Rai to travel to Delhi in police custody yesterday and return to jail on January 31.

The woman who accused him of rape challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which dismissed her petition today. The woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the politician and that he filmed her and threatened her with the video.

His party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav both campaigned for him even while he was MIA and urged people to elect him.

Mayawati alleged that Atul Rai was a "victim" of a conspiracy by the BJP and it was the "voters' responsibility" to defeat the plan.

While he was missing, the Uttar Pradesh police even put out a lookout alert for him at airports, amid reports that he had fled to Malaysia.

After his victory, he posted a video on Facebook thanking people.

The MP surrendered on June 22, after the Allahabad High Court refused to give him protection from arrest.