Ranveer Singh Shares Pic Of Maldives While Promoting Lakshadweep Tourism, Deletes Post

Amid growing tensions between India and the Maldives following a controversial tweet by a Maldives minister regarding the Lakshadweep Islands, several people including celebrities and cricketers took to social media to express their solidarity with the archipelago and encourage fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the islands. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh joined hands with others to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, however, he had to delete his post after a major goof-up.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked his fans to explore Lakshadweep and experience India's culture. "This year let's make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country... Chalo India let's #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe," Ranveer wrote on X. However, he shared a picture of Maldives alongside the post.

Ranveer Singh uses Maldives picture to promote Lakshadweep Island now he deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/ltwNnTDT7S — Silgan (@Silgan_18) January 8, 2024

Several users pointed out the mistake and trolled the actor for the same.

"So Ranveer Singh is using the pic of Maldives to boycott Maldives," said a user.

Another added, "Ranveer Singh was using Maldives pic to promote Lakshadweep. He has now deleted the post. Moye Moye"

"Ranveer Singh tried to promote Indian tourism by sharing a photo from.....the Maldives. The photos show islands Maalhos, Hibalhidhoo, and Dharavandhoo in Maldives," commented a person.

The 38-year-old actor then deleted the post and shared another post on the microblogging website without any image.

This year let's make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country



Chalo India let's #exploreindianislands



Chalo bharat dekhe — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 8, 2024

On Sunday, actors Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor along with veteran cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag had appealed to people to explore domestic islands instead of going to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian government suspended three ministers whose social media posts against India and PM Narendra Modi sparked a massive firestorm with several Indians claiming to have cancelled their scheduled vacation to the nation. The diplomatic row ignited when a Maldives minister accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faced challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.