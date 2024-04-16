Ranked 4th In Civil Services Exam, IPS Trainee From Kerala Kept It A Secret

PK Sidharth Ramkumar is presently undergoing training at the IPS Academy in Hyderabad.

The parents of P.K. Sidharth Ramkumar, who has been ranked fourth in the UPSC Civil Services results, had no clue about their son appearing for the examination this time.

"We never knew that he appeared for the exam this time, cleared the exam and then appeared for the interview. It was only when his name was flashed on the TV that we came to know about it. And then he also called briefly to inform us," said his mother.

She said he would leave IPS and take up IAS.

Ramkumar is presently undergoing training at the IPS Academy in Hyderabad.

He initially joined the Indian Telecommunication Service, after which he was selected as IPS. Last year he improved his rank but he continued to be in the IPS.

"He had kept it a secret and even though he came here and wrote the examination, he never told us anything," added his mother.

His father, who is a teacher, could not hide his happiness and said they never expected this.

"And when things like this come unexpectedly the happiness is more," said Ramkumar's father.

Ramkumar's elder brother, who practices at the High Court, said he is an all-rounder.

"He plays cricket, is an extrovert and is engaged in multiple things," said his brother.

