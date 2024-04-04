"Must Learn From PM Modi": Hema Malini Reacts To Congress Leader's Remark

Hema Malini today filed her nomination papers in Mathura, a seat she currently holds

Responding to the row over Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Mathura MP Hema Malini, the actor-politician said Opposition leaders must learn how to respect women from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters before filing her nomination for the Lok Sabha election in the temple town, she said the Opposition targets only "popular people". "They target only popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won't do them any good. They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi."

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress over Mr Surjewala's remarks.

BJP leader Amit Malviya yesterday shared a video in which Mr Surjewala is seen addressing a public gathering. While saying that people elect leaders to raise their issues, he makes a remark on Ms Malini. In his post on X, Mr Malviya said it is the "most disgusting description someone can come up with". "This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," the BJP leader said.

Under fire, Mr Surjewala said the BJP's IT cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies. He shared another video from the same event, in which he is heard saying, "We respect Hema Malini ji because she is married to Dharmendra ji, she is our bahu."

Accusing the BJP of twisting facts and spreading lies, he said the ruling party's objective is to divert attention from the Narendra Modi government's "anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to finish the Constitution".

"These pawns of BJP never asked the Prime Minister why he said '50 crore ki girlfriend', called a woman MP 'Surpanakha', trolled a woman Chief Minister, used the expression 'Congress's widow' and described the Congress leadership as a 'jersey cow'," he said.

Mr Surjewala said he only meant that every elected representative should be accountable to the people, be it him or (Haryana Chief Minister) Nayab Singh Saini and (BJP leader) Manohar Lal Khattar.

"My intention was not to insult Hema Malini ji or to hurt anybody. That's why I clearly said we respect Hema Malini ji and she is our bahu. The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies," he said in the post.

Among the leaders who have targeted the Congress over Mr Surjewala's remarks are Yogi Adityanath. Mr Adityanath said Mathura is a land of art and Ms Malini is an artist who has showcased India's culture at the global level. Without naming Mr Surjewala, he said, "If the Congress does not like this, I doubt if even God can save them."

Ms Malini said she is very happy to be renominated from the Mathura seat. "I am very happy to get the opportunity to serve the people of Mathura for the third time. I will finish the work that could not be done in my two terms. This time, huge development projects will be launched for the people of Mathura. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends all possible help for Mathura," she told news agency ANI.