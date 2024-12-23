'Ran For My Life': Woman Shares 'Nightmarish' Experience With Ola Cab In Gurgaon

The investigation and further actions are still pending.

In a chilling account that has sparked widespread concern over passenger safety, a woman recently took to LinkedIn to share her traumatic experience with Ola Cabs during a ride to Gurgaon. The incident, which occurred on December 20 at approximately 1.30 pm, raises serious questions about the safety protocols and accountability of ride-hailing services in India, especially for women passengers.

The ordeal began after the cab crossed the toll plaza en route to Gurgaon. The driver inexplicably slowed down the vehicle, ignoring the passenger's repeated inquiries about the reason. Moments later, two men ahead of the cab signalled for the driver to pull over. To the passenger's shock and dismay, the driver complied without hesitation, parking the car on the side of the road as per their instructions.

Despite the passenger's urgent questioning about why the driver was obeying these strangers, she was met with silence. The situation escalated further when two additional men on bikes joined the scene, making it a total of five men, including the driver. This alarming development took place near the National Media Centre, a relatively deserted stretch of road with sparse traffic.

Adding to the tension, the driver cryptically remarked, "Meri kist pending hai" (my instalment is due), implying some financial dealings with the men. Terrified, the passenger insisted that the driver continue the trip, but her pleas fell on deaf ears. Instead, the men began approaching the cab, leaving her with no choice but to take immediate action. Summoning her courage, she opened the door on the right side of the cab and ran to safety.

To compound the terrifying experience, the passenger attempted to use the SOS button on the Ola app, but it did not work.

The incident has reignited discussions about the safety of ride-hailing services in India, particularly for women travelling alone. The passenger has called upon Ola and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, to take immediate and concrete steps to address the safety concerns highlighted by her ordeal. She emphasized that safety is not merely a feature but a fundamental responsibility that must be prioritized.

NDTV contacted the woman to ask if Ola reached out regarding the incident. She confirmed that they did, however, the investigation and further actions are still pending.