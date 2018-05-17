Holy Month Of Ramzan Begins After Moon Sighted In Parts Of India

Ramzan or Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar. (File photo)

The moon which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan was sighted in Delhi, Chennai and Surat Wednesday night, according to reports. However, there may be a delay in moon sighting in other states due to weather conditions.Meanwhile, the Shahi Imam from Saudi Arabia officially announced the commencement of the holy month.Ramzan or Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and holds a significant place in the calendar. Muslims commemorate this month-long period by observing Roza (fast).Fasting for the 30 days includes sehri and iftar; sehri is a pre-dawn meal that is consumed early in the morning before the fajr prayer. Once sehri is done, people observe fast for the whole day and break it with iftar, which is the evening meal.This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam by Muslims. It is also believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month.The holy month is concluded with celebrations of Eid-A-Fitr in the first day of the next month where people celebrate the festival lavishly by wearing new clothes and offer Namaz.