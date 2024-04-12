Anti-Terror Agency Detains 2 Suspects In Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained the two key accused in the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru last month. Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha were arrested from Kolkata this morning, the agency said.

While Shazeb planted the explosive device at the cafe, Taha was responsible for planning the attack and their subsequent disappearance, the anti-terror agency said.

On Friday morning, an NIA team traced the two men to a hideout in Kolkata where they were living under false names. In a joint operation, NIA, central Intelligence agencies and police agencies of West Bengal, Telengana, Karnataka, and Kerala police detained the two.

NIA had identified the Shazeb and Taha, both residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, as prime accused last week and conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to arrest them.

