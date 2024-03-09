Anti-Terror Agency Releases New Photos Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspect

According to the probe team, the suspect changed his clothes after the incident and traveled by bus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released new photographs of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast which left 10 people injured. The anti-terror agency, which took over the case on March 3, has sought the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who is believed to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the popular Bengaluru eatery on March 1.

CCTV footage captured the prime suspect boarding a bus approximately an hour after the blast occurred at the cafe. The timestamp on the video reads 2:03 pm on March 1, with the blast taking place at 12:56 pm. The suspect, wearing a T-shirt, cap, and facemask, was seen leaving behind a bag containing the IED in the cafe.

In another footage from the same day at around 9 pm, the suspect is observed roaming inside a bus station. The NIA has urged citizens to come forward with any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, offering a reward of Rs 10 lakh for valuable information.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. 📞 Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlastpic.twitter.com/ISTXBZrwDK — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 9, 2024

The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police is collaborating with the NIA in the investigation. A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari district and a cadre associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the probe team, the suspect changed his clothes after the incident and traveled by bus to different locations, including Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar, and Bhatkal. CCTV footage reveals the suspect frequently altering his appearance to evade detection.

Cafe Reopens

The Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations today with enhanced security measures. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers are subjected to screening using handheld detectors to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

Raghavendra Rao, the co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, said, "We have strengthened our security team and are also trying to set up a separate panel involving ex-servicemen who could train our security guards at all our branches."