Key Conspirator In Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case Arrested By Anti-Terror Agency

The key conspirator in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case in Bengaluru was arrested by the National Investigation Agency today after massive raids across multiple locations in three states. Several customers and hotel staff members were injured in the blast on March 1, which caused extensive damage to the popular cafe.

Muzammil Shareef, who extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, was arrested after the National Investigation Agency or NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations - 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, wanted by the agency in other cases. Both the men are on the run.

Abdul Matheen Taha has been missing since 2020.

Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain allegedly left behind a bag in the cafe which had an IED in it.

Earlier, the NIA had sought people's help in identifying the suspect. The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police is also assisting the anti-terror agency in the case. It also shared multiple videos and pictures of the main accused so that he could be identified.

Raids were conducted today at the houses of all the three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.

On March 13, the NIA detained a man believed to be an accomplice of the main suspect.

The Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations on March 9 - eight days after the blast - with enhanced security measures. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers are subjected to screening using handheld detectors to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.