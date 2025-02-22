Swami Ramdev Invites Bryan Johnson To Haridwar After Air Quality Concerns

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday invited American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson to Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar to explore India's yoga practices and yogis from a neutral and scientific perspective.

This invitation came after Johnson expressed concerns about Haridwar's air quality and his scepticism regarding the anti-ageing benefits of Patanjali products.

In a post on X, the Yoga guru said that the scientific approach to anti-ageing is rooted in yoga, Ayurveda and nature.

Dear @bryan_johnson ji

"Dear @bryan_johnsonji We are sharing a video with proof of #Haridwar Yoggram's excellent Air Quality Index #AQI. We invite you to explore India's yoga and yogis with a neutral and scientific perspective. The scientific approach to anti-ageing is rooted in #yoga, #Ayurveda, and nature," Ramdev said in the post.

Ramdev also invited Johnson for a discussion on healthy living, "real anti-ageing," and solutions with scientific temperament and evidence.

"As you had to leave Mumbai unexpectedly, we extend an invitation to visit Haridwar #patanjaliYoggram, from here, we can podcast on healthy lifestyle and #realantiaging solutions with scientific temperament and evidence," Ramdev said in the post.

On Tuesday, Johnson said that Ramdev had blocked him from his X account after he commented on Ramdev's post promoting Patanjali products.

I replied with this comment and he hid it and blocked me:



Air quality in Haridwar right now is

"I replied with this comment and he hid it and blocked me: Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM2.5 36 ug/m3 which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises risks of heart disease by 40-50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death (5-7 years lost)," Johnson said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Ramdev uploaded a video that shows him running next to a horse.

Sharing the video, Ramdev wrote, "If you want to run like a horse, build strong immunity, and boost anti-ageing, consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold." Both products are part of Patanjali, the company he co-founded with Balkrishna in 2006.

Bryan Johnson's concerns about air pollution in India are not new. He recently made headlines when he abruptly left Nikhil Kamath's podcast, citing air quality issues.

