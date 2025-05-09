Ramdev Gets Delhi High Court Relief In 'Rooh Afza' Remark Row

In a relief for yoga guru Ramdev, the Delhi High Court has closed a lawsuit against him. The court passed the order while hearing a case filed by the Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over a controversial remark. This comes weeks after the court said Ramdev's "sharbat jihad" remark against Hamdard's 'Rooh Afza' was "indefensible".

Hamdard has claimed that Ramdev, in videos to promote Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", alleged that the money earned from Hamdard's 'Rooh Afza' - a concentrated squash - was used to construct madrasas and mosques.

Today, the Delhi High Court was informed that Ramdev has filed an affidavit, undertaking that the videos against Rooh Afza have been taken down.

Ramdev's counsel informed the court that the affidavit, in compliance with judicial orders, has been tendered by Ramdev and Patanjali.

The court sought an affidavit from them on April 22, assuring "not to issue any statements, social media posts or disparaging videos/advertisements in future similar to those which are subject matter of the present suit in respect of products of the competitors." The court also said Ramdev's "sharbat jihad" remark on Hamdard's Rooh Afza was "indefensible" and "shook its conscience".

The case was closed after senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Hamdard, did not press for any other relief in the suit.

On May 1, after the court warned of initiating contempt action against Ramdev, his lawyer assured that certain objectionable content, which was subsequently published, would also be deleted within 24 hours.