Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Ramdev Gets Delhi High Court Relief In 'Rooh Afza' Remark Row

Hamdard has claimed that Ramdev, in videos to promote Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", alleged that the money earned from Hamdard's 'Rooh Afza' - a concentrated squash - was used to construct madrasas and mosques.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ramdev Gets Delhi High Court Relief In 'Rooh Afza' Remark Row
The court was informed that Ramdev and Patanjali have taken down the videos against Rooh Afza.
New Delhi:

In a relief for yoga guru Ramdev, the Delhi High Court has closed a lawsuit against him. The court passed the order while hearing a case filed by the Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over a controversial remark. This comes weeks after the court said Ramdev's "sharbat jihad" remark against Hamdard's 'Rooh Afza' was "indefensible".

Hamdard has claimed that Ramdev, in videos to promote Patanjali's "gulab sharbat", alleged that the money earned from Hamdard's 'Rooh Afza' - a concentrated squash - was used to construct madrasas and mosques.

Today, the Delhi High Court was informed that Ramdev has filed an affidavit, undertaking that the videos against Rooh Afza have been taken down.

Ramdev's counsel informed the court that the affidavit, in compliance with judicial orders, has been tendered by Ramdev and Patanjali.

The court sought an affidavit from them on April 22, assuring "not to issue any statements, social media posts or disparaging videos/advertisements in future similar to those which are subject matter of the present suit in respect of products of the competitors." The court also said Ramdev's "sharbat jihad" remark on Hamdard's Rooh Afza was "indefensible" and "shook its conscience".

The case was closed after senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Hamdard, did not press for any other relief in the suit.

On May 1, after the court warned of initiating contempt action against Ramdev, his lawyer assured that certain objectionable content, which was subsequently published, would also be deleted within 24 hours.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ramdev, Rooh Afza, Hamdard
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com