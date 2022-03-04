Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Today marks the 186th birthday anniversary of Ramakrishna.

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was a 19th century religious leader and reformer. A devotee of Goddess Kali, Ramakrishna was born Gadadhar Chattopadhyaya. He was also a priest at the Dakshineswar Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal. Today marks the 186th birthday anniversary of Ramakrishna. Though he was born on February 18, Ramakrishna Jayanti is observed every year, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is being said that he was born during the Dwitiya tithi. To mark the occasion, we have prepared a list of messages, quotes and greetings that you can share with your family, friends and well wishers.

Here is the list:

- Many are the names of God and infinite the forms through which He may be approached.

- If you must be mad, be it not for the things of the world. Be mad with the love of God.

- Many good sayings are to be found in holy books, but merely reading them will not make one religious.

- All religions are true and God can be reached by different religions. Many rivers flow in many ways, but they fall into the sea. They all are one.

- Women and gold keep men immersed in worldliness. The woman is disarmed when you view her as the manifestation of the Divine Mother

- One cannot have the vision of God as long as one has these three – shame, hatred, and fear.

- The winds of God's grace are always blowing, it is for us to raise our sails.

- Do not seek illumination unless you seek it as a man whose hair is on fire seeks a pond.

- That knowledge which purifies the mind and heart alone is true Knowledge, all else is only a negation of Knowledge.

- Pure knowledge and pure love are one and the same thing. Both lead the aspirants to the same goal. The path of love is much easier.