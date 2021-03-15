Ramakrishna Jayanti: Inspirational Messages Of Ramakrishna Paramhansa

Sri Ramakrishna Jayanti: Today is the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramhansa

Ramakrishna Jayanti: Today is the birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Paramahansa (1836 - 1886), a 19th Century religious leader and reformer, who was a devotee of Goddess Kali. Sri Ramkrishna or Ramkrishna Paramhansa, born Gadadhar Chattopadhyaya, was known to be very close to his followers and spoke with them about the vastness and beauty of the Hindu philosophy in very simple language. He was a priest at the Dakshineshwar Kali Temple. Ramakrishna Paramhansa even to this day has lakhs of disciples across the world who follow the monastic Ramakrishna Order. Ramkrishna Paramhansa's chief disciple Swami Vivekananda had founded the Ramakrishna Math, which is associated with education, charity and social work.

Ramakrishna Jayanti is celebrated on March 15 every year. The puja at Belur Math and other Ramkrishna Missions are held during the Dwitiya tithi which began at 5:06 PM yester and will end at 6:49 PM today. Ramakrishna Paramhansa was married to Sarada Devi who was also his spiritual partner.

Ramakrishna Jayanti: Inspirational messages of Sri Ramakrishna

''The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfilment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions.''

''The 'ultimate reality' is one; but it is personal as well as impersonal, and is indicated by different names in different religions.''

''The 'ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate Goal.''

''Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality'; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.''

''Through spiritual practices man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God.''

''Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God.''

''Egoism, caused by ignorance, is the root-cause of all suffering.''

(Source: belurmath.org)