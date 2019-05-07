Ramadan 2019: Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Time Table For 2019

Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Know sehri time, iftar time here.

Ramadan, or Ramzan, is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion. To mark Ramadan, Muslims across the world will keep roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. "Sehri", a pre-fast meal will be eaten before the sunrise and the fast will be broken with a post-fast meal called "iftar". During the day, the worshippers will not eat or drink even a drop of water and observe prayers five times a day. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is called "sawm". Among the other pillars are "salat", which means performing ritual prayers five times each day - Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night); then "zakat" - which means paying charity to benefit the poor; and "hajj", which is a pilgrimage to Mecca.



Ramadan Time Table 2019: Here are Sehri time and Iftar time

Ramadan Iftar And Sehri Time Table for 2019 DATE DAY SEHRI IFTAR 07 May Tue 04:09 AM 7:01 PM 08 May Wed 04:08 AM 7:01 PM 09 May Thu 04:07 AM 7:02 PM 10 May Fri 04:06 AM 7:03 PM 11 May Sat 04:05 AM 7:03 PM 12 May Sun 04:04 AM 7:04 PM 13 May Mon 04:03 AM 7:04 PM 14 May Tue 04:02 AM 7:05 PM 15 May Wed 04:01 AM 7:06 PM 16 May Thu 04:00 AM 7:06 PM 17 May Fri 04:00 AM 7:07 PM 18 May Sat 03:59 AM 7:07 PM 19 May Sun 03:58 AM 7:08 PM 20 May Mon 03:57 AM 7:09 PM 21 May Tue 03:57 AM 7:09 PM 22 May Wed 03:56 AM 7:10 PM 23 May Thu 03:55 AM 7:10 PM 24 May Fri 03:55 AM 7:11 PM 25 May Sat 03:54 AM 7:11 PM 26 May Sun 03:53 AM 7:12 PM 27 May Mon 03:53 AM 7:13 PM 28 May Tue 03:52 AM 7:13 PM 29 May Wed 03:52 AM 7:14 PM 30 May Thu 03:51 AM 7:14 PM 31 May Fri 03:51 AM 7:15 PM 01 June Sat 03:51 AM 7:15 PM 02 June Sun 03:50 AM 7:16 PM 03 June Mon 03:50 AM 7:16 PM 04 June Tue 03:49 AM 7:17 PM 05 June Wed 03:49 AM 7:17 PM

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

