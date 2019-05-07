Ramadan 2019: Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Time Table For 2019

Ramadan, or Ramzan, is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion. To mark Ramadan, Muslims across the world will keep roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. "Sehri", a pre-fast meal will be eaten before the sunrise and the fast will be broken with a post-fast meal called "iftar". During the day, the worshippers will not eat or drink even a drop of water and observe prayers five times a day. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is called "sawm". Among the other pillars are "salat", which means performing ritual prayers five times each day - Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night); then "zakat" - which means paying charity to benefit the poor; and "hajj", which is a pilgrimage to Mecca.
Ramadan Time Table 2019: Here are Sehri time and Iftar time
|Ramadan Iftar And Sehri Time Table for 2019
|DATE
|DAY
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|07 May
|Tue
|04:09 AM
|7:01 PM
|08 May
|Wed
|04:08 AM
|7:01 PM
|09 May
|Thu
|04:07 AM
|7:02 PM
|10 May
|Fri
|04:06 AM
|7:03 PM
|11 May
|Sat
|04:05 AM
|7:03 PM
|12 May
|Sun
|04:04 AM
|7:04 PM
|13 May
|Mon
|04:03 AM
|7:04 PM
|14 May
|Tue
|04:02 AM
|7:05 PM
|15 May
|Wed
|04:01 AM
|7:06 PM
|16 May
|Thu
|04:00 AM
|7:06 PM
|17 May
|Fri
|04:00 AM
|7:07 PM
|18 May
|Sat
|03:59 AM
|7:07 PM
|19 May
|Sun
|03:58 AM
|7:08 PM
|20 May
|Mon
|03:57 AM
|7:09 PM
|21 May
|Tue
|03:57 AM
|7:09 PM
|22 May
|Wed
|03:56 AM
|7:10 PM
|23 May
|Thu
|03:55 AM
|7:10 PM
|24 May
|Fri
|03:55 AM
|7:11 PM
|25 May
|Sat
|03:54 AM
|7:11 PM
|26 May
|Sun
|03:53 AM
|7:12 PM
|27 May
|Mon
|03:53 AM
|7:13 PM
|28 May
|Tue
|03:52 AM
|7:13 PM
|29 May
|Wed
|03:52 AM
|7:14 PM
|30 May
|Thu
|03:51 AM
|7:14 PM
|31 May
|Fri
|03:51 AM
|7:15 PM
|01 June
|Sat
|03:51 AM
|7:15 PM
|02 June
|Sun
|03:50 AM
|7:16 PM
|03 June
|Mon
|03:50 AM
|7:16 PM
|04 June
|Tue
|03:49 AM
|7:17 PM
|05 June
|Wed
|03:49 AM
|7:17 PM
Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.