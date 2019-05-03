Ramadan 2019: Date, Time Table, Significance, Rules Of Fasting

Ramadan 2019 in India will begin on May 5 or May 6, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan, or Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is a holy month when Muslims across the world observe fast for a month. This year Ramadan in India will begin on May 5 or May 6, depending upon the moon sighting and will last for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. So the holy month is likely to end on June 4 or June 5. For an entire month, the Muslims will keep roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. They eat a pre-fast meal early morning which is called "Sehri" and observe fast throughout the day by not eating or drinking even a drop of water. They break their fast in the evening, which is called "Iftar". Ramadan is practiced by all Muslims irrespective of where they live.

Ramadan significance:

It was in the holy month of Ramadan on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr that the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship.

Ramadan rules of fasting:

Five daily prayers are observed every day from dawn to night. They are called: Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).

Zakat or charity is obligatory in Islam and is specially given during Ramadan. It is a fixed percentage of the person's savings that is required to be given to the poor. Sadaqah is voluntary charity in giving above and beyond what is required from the obligation of zakat.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims let go of the worldly pleasures and fast with their family and friends.

Fasting is obligatory for adult Muslims, except those who are chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating or diabetic.

Muslims refrain themselves from consuming food, liquid, smoking and intimacy with their spouses.

They also do not indulge in any kind of false speech, insulting, cursing, lying, and fighting, that may negate the reward of fasting.

