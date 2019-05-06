Ramadan: Images, Photos, Messages, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages

Happy Ramadan: Images, photos, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status you can share.

Ramadan, or Ramzan, the holy month of worship is here. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. To mark Ramadan, Muslims across the world will keep roza, a holy fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri, a pre-fast meal will be eaten before sunrise and the fast will be broken with a post-fast meal called “iftar”. During the day, the worshippers will not eat or drink even a drop of water and observe prayers 5 times a day. Welcome this blessed month by praying for strength for each other and be guided by the divine in this holy month of Ramadan.

To greet you friends and family a happy Ramadan, we have compiled messages, photos, greeting and quotes which you can share with them. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan: Images, Photos, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status for the holy month:

As the crescent moon is sighted and the holy month of Ramdan begins, may Allah bless you with happiness and grace your home with warmth and peace! Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan will inspire you and give you the strength to win every challenge. Ramadan Kareem!

Happy Ramadan images you can share.

May the spirit of Ramadan stay in our heart and illuminate our soul from within. Happy Ramadan!

Ramzan Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah's blessings be with you!

Ramadan kareem: Photos you can send this Ramzan.

May the greatness of Allah fulfill your desires and dreams with happiness and peace around you. Ramadan Mubarak!

"Never forget your dialogue with God, it is your strength." Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan: Messages you can share for this holy month.

The strength of the tree is not the visible part. The strength is inside, it's the roots of the tree. Have a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan: May you have a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan is a month of Allah, whose beginning is Mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, whose end is freedom from fire. Ramadan Kareem!

