Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Citizenship

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) vice president and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Saturday took a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her citizenship, saying anyone can acquire Indian citizenship but the Ram temple should be built by the efforts of those born in the country.

Mr Rai was addressing a Ram temple construction fund collection event at an ashram in Alopibagh.

"The Ram temple should be built with the efforts of the sons of Mother India. We do not have citizens here, but all are sons (of Mother India) here. Sonia Gandhi is a citizen. Anyone can become a citizen by filling in the form and depositing the amount fixed by the government," he said.

Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed in 36 to 39 months, he said. The campaign for collecting voluntary contributions from people for the construction of the temple will go on till February 27, Mr Rai added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who also attended the meeting, donated his 30 months' salary (Rs 11 lakh) to the Trust for construction of the temple.