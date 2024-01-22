Ram Temple Opens To Public Tomorrow - All You Need To Know

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of the temple, took place today

Ayodhya's historic Ram temple is set to welcome devotees for 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla from Tuesday, January 23. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of the temple, took place today in the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notable guests, including Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple holds immense importance as one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It is managed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Darshan and Aarti timings

Devotees can do 'darshan' during the morning (7:00 am to 11:30 am) and afternoon (2:00 pm to 7:00 pm).

The Jagaran/Shringar Aarti will be held at 6:30 am and Sandhya Aarti will be held at 7:30 pm.

How to get passes

To partake in the 'aarti' or 'darshan', people can secure passes through both offline and online channels.

To book online:

Access the Ayodhya Ram Temple's official website. Use your mobile number to log in. Verify your identity with the OTP sent to your mobile. Locate and click on the 'My Profile' section. Choose your preferred slot for Aarti or Darshan. Provide Necessary Details Follow the prompts to complete your booking and secure a pass. Receive a confirmation upon successful booking. Collect your pass from the temple counter before entry.

Online booking is currently on hold. Please keep checking the official website for updates.

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra website, offline passes can be obtained by visiting the Camp Office and by presenting a valid government ID proof.

For those planning to book passes to the temple on the same day, slots are available based on the first-come-first-serve principle. Be present at the temple 30 minutes before the Aarti, and entry is facilitated through QR codes on your passes.

Transportation options

Ayodhya offers convenient local transportation choices for those planning to embark on this spiritual journey. Auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws provide accessible means of reaching the temple, situated along the banks of the Sarayu River.