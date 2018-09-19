Ram Temple Must Be Built At The Earliest: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

At the conclusion of the RSS outreach programme, chief Mohan Bhagwat answered questions ranging from language, education, women safety and cow vigilantism.

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 20:43 IST
Final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, spearheading construction campaign, he added.

New Delhi: 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday pitched for an early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Responding to a question on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said it must be built at the earliest. 

The RSS chief said that he supported a dialogue on the issue but the final decision rests with the Ram Mandir Samiti, which is spearheading the campaign for construction. 

Mr Bhagwat said he would not know whether an ordinance on Ram temple could be promulgated since he was not a part of the government. He said issues such as whether an ordinance can be issued and legal challenges to it will have to be looked into.

The three-day outreach programme of the RSS came to an end today. Today's session, where chief Mohan Bhagwat answered questions from special invitees was the highlight of the entire programme. Mr Bhagwat answered questions on education, language, women safety and cow vigilantism.
 

