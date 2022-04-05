Ram Temple, Lord Hanuman, UPI: What Indians Added To Reddit's R/Place

The Indian symbols on Reddit public canvas r/place.

Millions of Reddit users collaborated in public piece of artwork that the platform brought back on Fools' Day (April 1). Since Friday, when r/place was thrown open, nearly 72 million tiles were placed by over six million users. The data is till Sunday night, which translates to 2.5 million tiles per hour.

Indians too contributed to the subreddit, adding the national flag (the Tricolour), a photo of Royal Bengal Tiger - the national animal - and peacock - the national bird - the Taj Mahal, logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and a rocket launch to the open canvas. They also paid a tribute to cricketer Shane Warne, who died last month.

Lord Hanuman, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, India Gate, the Himalayas, a lotus and a Namaste emoji are also now a part of the canvas.

The UPI logo, representing the digital push in India in terms of financial transactions, the Rupee and Hindu symbols Swastika too found place on the canvas.

Reddit's r/Place is a subreddit that functions as an open canvas, where each user can post a single, tiny, coloured pixel every five minutes. The artwork went live on the midnight of April 2.

The original version of r/place was launched in 2017 and created by Josh Wardle, who later went on to build popular online game Wordle. The communal 1000*1000 pixel canvas was one of the most popular April Fools' Day experiences of Reddit.

This year, it was improved and expanded internationally.

Every user was given an option to add only one tile to the canvas every five minutes, making it impossible for anyone to build the entire canvas alone. The five-minute gap has been added to prevent anyone from dominating the canvas.

Other Reddit users like those running a campaign for war-hit Ukraine, filled r/place with large marijuana leaf and Ukrainian flag, respectively. Users from r/starwars re-created an entire movie poster.

The artwork was available to anyone who visited Reddit. Those without an account were only able to see the canvas, and couldn't add to it.

r/place was available across Reddit and app for 87 hours, ending on April 4 at 5pm GMT (10.30pm IST).