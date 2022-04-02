Reddit Brings Back R/Place Artwork That Anyone Can Add To

The r/place board on Reddit is popular among its users.

Social media platform Reddit has brought back r/place, its collaborative artwork. The board is a large grid where collaborators placed tiles on a blank communal canvas.

The artwork became live at midnight on April 2. The contributions from around the world created a collective digital art piece.

The original version of r/place was launched in 2017 and created by Josh Wardle, who later created popular online game Wordle. The communal 1000*1000 pixel canvas was one of the most popular April Fools' Day experiences of Reddit.

It has now been improved and expanded internationally on the platform, which has a user base of 50 million daily active unique users and over 10,000 communities.

“Some have visited a canvas before. / A place where togetherness created more. / Now in numbers far greater, taking more space, / It falls upon you to create a better place,” the moderators posted on the Reddit board, which boasts of one million members.

To participate in the artwork, Reddit users will have to click (or tap, depending on the device they are on) on the new widget icon with the letter “P” at the top of the home feed, or open their community drawer in their app and tap on it.

This will open the 1000*1000 pixel square, which users can add to every five minutes by tapping anywhere on the canvas.

The artwork is available to anyone who visits Reddit. Those who are not logged in will only be see it developing but can't add to it.

r/place will be available across Reddit and app for 87 hours, ending on April 4 at 5pm GMT (10.30pm IST).