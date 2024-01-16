Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Visits Historic Ramayana Site In Andhra

The Prime Minister is on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi - a place that holds important significance in Hindu epic Ramayana.

Lepakshi is believed to be the site where Jatayu, the giant eagle, followed Goddess Sita after she was abducted by Ravan.

The dying Jatayu, having conveyed crucial information about Goddess Sita's captivity, was granted 'Moksha', the divine liberation by Lord Ram in Lepakshi.

The Prime Minister's spiritual journey down south comes just days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from today to launch several development projects, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will offer prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Ayodhya to witness the idol of Lord Ram being placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the January 22 ceremony, implementing enhanced security measures, and making logistical arrangements for all attendees.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' or infant Ram by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the Ram temple after a panel voted on three choices.

The Ram Lalla in black stone, created by Mr Yogiraj, was unanimously picked by a panel from idols carved by three sculptors, the Ram Temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.