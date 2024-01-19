'I Will Go To Ayodhya On January 22': Former PM HD Deve Gowda

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. (File)

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday stated that he will visit Ayodhya with his family on January 22 and attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram Temple.

"I will go to Ayodhya on January 22. I have been invited. For my family, a special flight has been arranged," the former PM said.

When asked about the contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections he said, "It is an important election this time. I'll fight the election with full strength. There is no question if I am contesting or not."

As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

