Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky, Madhuri Dixit: Stars Attend Ram Temple Event

Several celebrities will be attending the mega Ram Temple event in Ayodhya today.

Power couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport this morning to take a flight to Ayodhya.

Madhuri Dixit was also seen at the airport along with her husband. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits.

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale are also attending the event.

Ayodhya is all decked up for the Pran Prathistha ceremony today which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The occasion has been hailed as a Diwali -- the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan and temples and houses have been strung with festive lighting.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.