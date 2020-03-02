Ram Temple Construction Date To Be Decided After Holi: Ayodhya Trust

The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Representational)

The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be decided in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the panel entrusted with temple construction.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya might get completed before Navratri," Mr Mishra told ANI.

He also said that meeting to finalise the date for beginning the temple construction will be held after Holi.

The 15-members trust has religious as well as civilians members as part of it apart from bureaucrats.