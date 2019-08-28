'Ram Setu Built By Indian Engineers,' Minister Tells IIT Students

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at IIT Kharagpur convocation ceremony.

Ram Setu was built by Indian engineers and it continues to amaze the world, claimed Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing the students at Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur in Bengal.

"This is an engineering institute and will anybody be in two minds here about the proficiency of our engineers in the ancient times, who built the Ram Setu?" the minister said on Tuesday.

"Was it built by engineers from the US, Britain and Germany? Ram Setu was built by our engineers and it astonishes the world even today," he adeed.

#WATCH Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal at IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal: When we talk about Ram Setu, was it built by engineers from US, Britain & Germany? It was built by our engineers & it amazes the world even today. (27.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/Ils3jpMe9g — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

His remarks were received with silence in the hall.

Asking the students to respond, he said, "Is it right? Is it right??"

Adam's bridge or Ram Setu, which first found its mention in the epic Ramayana, is a chain of limestone shoals between Rameswaram Island, off the Tamil Nadu coast and Mannar Island, off the Sri Lanka coast. It is believed that the bridge was built by an army of monkeys for Lord Ram to cross over to Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from demon king Ravana.

(With Inputs From ANI)

