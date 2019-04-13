Ram Navami: Devotees Queue Up In Temples To Celebrate Lord Ram's Birth

Ram Navami: Devotees queue up at Patna's Mahavir temple to celebrate the birth of Ram.

Ram Navami, the spring festival which marks the birth of Lord Ram, is being celebrated across India today. "Rath Yatras" (street processions) are being organised with people chanting "Jai Shri Ram". Ram temples are decorated and and special programmes are being organised in honour of Lord Ram.

In some cities, Ram Navami celebrations began at midnight with people decorating temples with diyas, flowers, and rangolis.

In Mumbai, devotees sang devotional songs and performed a maha aarti at midnight at the Wadala temple.

In Kolkata, huge rallies were organised which also saw children in attendance. They were seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram". A bike rally was also planned but was later cancelled by the Additional Commissioner of Police.

In Patna, Ram Navami celebrations began early morning at the Mahaveer Temple. The devotees stood in long queues and chanted powerful mantras. They also lit diyas at several places.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri. While many believe that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya on this day, many others believe that he was the 'divine incarnation' of Vishnu, he descended from his heavenly abode and made an appearance in Ayodhya as a new born baby.

(With Inputs From ANI)

