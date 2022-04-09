Ram Navami 2022 Date: Here's When The Festival Is Celebrated

Ramayana is one of the two great epics of India whose influence stretches across centuries. Lord Ram, the central figure of this epic tale, is one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities. He is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. His birth is celebrated across the country during March or April every year with a festival called Ram Navami.

This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on Navami tithi (ninth day) during shukla paksha (bright phase) of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya and was born during ‘madhyahna' period or the middle of the day. This year, the Navami tithi begins at 1.23 am on April 10 and ends at 3.15 am on April 11. The Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat is between 10.23 am and 12.53 pm, and is the most auspicious time to perform puja rituals.

The Ram Navami puja starts with chanting of mantras and praying before an idol of Lord Ram. After performing the puja, bhog is offered to the deity. Fruits and sweets are also placed in the puja area. People seek blessings for the well being of their family and friends.

To celebrate the occasion, devotees also travel to Lord Ram's birthplace, Ayodhya, to take part in the festivities.