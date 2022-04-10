Ram Navami 2022: Here's When Ram Navami Will Be Celebrated This Year

Ram Navami marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram.

Ram Navami marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that he was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year, it will be celebrated on April 10.

According to Drik Panchang, Lord Ram was born during "Madhyahna", which is the middle of the day. The most auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami Puja is during "Madhyahna", which lasts for “six Ghatis” (about 2 hours and 24 minutes).

Ram Navami Puja 2022: Timings and Puja Vidhi

-- Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:03 am to 1:32 pm (2 hours, 29 minutes)

-- Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment: 12:18 pm

-- Navami Tithi Begins: 1:23 an on Apr 10

-- Navami Tithi Ends 3:15 am on Apr 11

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take bath, and clean the puja area. For the puja ceremony, people offer fruits and sweets to the deity. After performing the aarti, the bhog is distributed. Devotees seek blessings for the well being and prosperity of their families.

Ram Navami also marks the last day of the nine-day-long Navaratri festival.