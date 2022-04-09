Ram Navami 2022: History, Significance, Rituals And Celebration In India

Ram Navami falls in March-April according to the Gregorian calendar

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram to King Dasharath and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya in Treta Yuga. A spring festival, it is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month – the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is believed that after nine days of Chaitra Navratri, during which the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, Lord Ram and his three brothers — Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan — descended on Earth. On this day, people visit temples dedicated to Lord Ram, who is also known as “Maryada Purushottam”, and pray to him to show them the right path in life and conduct.

The words “Maryada Purushottam” have several layers of meaning to them. “Maryada” loosely translates to “good conduct” and “Purushottam” means peerless among men. Thus, Ram embodies the finest among all men because he stuck to “maryada” all his life.

Date

Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) at noon in Chaitra. Usually, this falls in March-April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 10.

Tithi

Navami Tithi begins at 1:23 am on April 10 and ends at 3:15 am on April 11.

History and Significance

Lord Ram was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He established a welfare state for his people and set an example for everyone to follow. He was devoid of greed, hatred and vices, and stood for what was right, against powerful adversaries, and protected the weak. That is the reason “Ram Rajya” is used as a metaphor even today. On this day, devotees hold a fast and take a holy dip in the river. They then visit temples to pray to him.

Celebrations

Devotees pray for peace, wealth, and success on this day, and seek Lord Ram's blessings. On this day, many people also perform Kanya Puja, in which nine girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

Some devotees also bathe and dress up small Lord Ram idols, light a lamp in front, and then place them in a cradle to commemorate his birth while kheer is prepared as an offering to God.