Ram Navami 2021 Date: 5 Essential Things To Know About Ram Navami

Ram Navami 2021: When is Ram Navami and all you need to know about the festival here

Ram Navami is on April 21. Dedicated to Lord Ram, also known as Maryada Purusottama, Lord Ram or Lord Rama is revered for his prosperous and righteous reign during the Treta Yuga. Ram Navami festivities commemorate the birth of Lord Ram on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, which falls during the Shukla Paksha or the New Moon phase in the month of April. Lord Ram is considered to be an avatar or reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came down to earth to defeat the demon king Ravana.

When is Ram Navami in 2021

Ram Navami is on Wednesday, April 21. The Madhyahna Muhurat for ram Navami is 10:19 AM to 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi begins at 12:43 AM on April 21 and ends on 12:35 AM on April 22.

Ram Navami: 5 essential things to know

Ram Navami is observed in three different ways: Devotees fast untill noon or fast until midnight. Many people fast on all nine days of Navaratri. On Ram Navami, devotees make idols of baby Lord Ram in cradles and sing devotional songs or bhajans in his praise Devotees recite Tulsi Ramayan, which tells the story of Lord Ram. In most Hindu households puja is done. Performing Akhanda Ramayana Path or chanting the entire Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas is done for 24 hours All members of the family participate in the Ram Navami puja. Traditionally young girls in the family put teeka on the forehead of all in the family. Ganga jal, roli and aipun are sprinkled on the gods, and then rice is showered on the deities or photos of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman Ji. After prayers, everyone perform the aarti and bhajans are sung. Finally, prasad is distributed among all family members.

Happy Ram Navami in advance!